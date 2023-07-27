Picks, predictions for Guardians vs. White Sox on Thursday, July 27

The Cleveland Guardians (51-51) and the Chicago White Sox (41-62) will begin a four-game divisional series on Thursday, July 27. First pitch from Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois is set for 8:10 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN+. Cleveland will start Tanner Bibee (6-2, 3.04 ERA), while Chicago counters with Dylan Cease (4-3, 4.04 ERA).

The White Sox are the -115 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Guardians are the narrow -105 underdogs, and the run total is set at 8.5.

Guardians-White Sox picks: Thursday, July 27th

Injury report

Guardians

Out: SP Cal Quantrill (shoulder), SP Noah Syndergaard (finger)

White Sox

Out: SP Mike Clevinger (biceps), RP Garrett Crochet (shoulder), RP Liam Hendriks (elbow)

Starting pitchers

Tanner Bibee vs. Dylan Cease

The rookie Bibee will start his 16th career game. He is coming off one of the best outings of the season. Bibee pitched seven shutout innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, allowing just two hits while striking out eight and walking one. He earned his sixth victory of the season.

Cease has settled down over his last two starts and has good momentum heading into this matchup. Most recently, he threw six innings against the Minnesota Twins. Cease allowed one earned run on three hits while walking two and striking out nine.

Over/Under pick

The Guardians have scored at least three runs in four straight games. They did trade away Amed Rosario to the Los Angeles Dodgers, but he didn’t play in the team’s game on Wednesday, and they scored eight runs. Chicago has scored at least three runs in five of their last six games.

Pick: Over 8.5

Moneyline pick

Cleveland has won two games in a row and four of its last six games. Chicago hasn’t had similar success and has dropped five consecutive games. Cease should give the White Sox their best chance on the mound, but Bibee has been solid recently and should help his team win if they can get him some run support.

Pick: Guardians