Picks, predictions for Cubs vs. Cardinals on Thursday, July 27

The Chicago Cubs (50-51) and the St. Louis Cardinals (46-57) will start a four-game divisional series on Thursday, July 27. First pitch from Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri is set for 7:45 p.m. ET. Chicago will start Justin Steele (10-3, 2.95 ERA), while St. Louis counters with Miles Mikolas (6-5, 4.33 ERA).

The Cardinals are the -115 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Cubs are technically the underdogs with -105 odds, and the run total is set at 9.5.

Cubs-Cardinals picks: Thursday, July 27th

Injury report

Cubs

Out: 3B Nick Madrigal (hamstring)

Cardinals

Out: CF Tommy Edman (wrist)

Starting pitchers

Justin Steele vs. Miles Mikolas

Steele will take the mound for the 19th time this season on Thursday. His last start was against St. Louis, and he pitched 6.1 innings allowing two earned runs on six hits. Steele walked one and struck out nine to pick up his 10th victory. He has faced the Cardinals twice and heads into this third matchup with two wins against them.

Mikolas will make his 23rd appearance of the year. He got shelled by the Cubs his last time out. Mikolas lasted only five innings and was tagged for five earned runs on 11 hits. He walked one and struck out three but didn’t factor into the eventual decision.

Over/Under pick

The Cubs want to turn their season around with a hot start after the All-Star break. They have scored at least four runs in five straight and at least seven in four consecutive games. While the Cardinals are inconsistent, they have scored at least 10 runs in two of their last three.

Pick: Over 9.5

Moneyline pick

Chicago has won five games in a row. St. Louis is coming off a series win against the Arizona Diamondbacks but is 2-4 in its last six games. Steele looked solid against the Cardinals last weekend and should help his team pick up another win against their divisional rivals.

Pick: Cubs