Top MLB DFS stacks on DraftKings for Thursday, July 27th

Thursdays are a typical travel day around the MLB and July 27 is no different. There are only five games scheduled, including a double header between the Los Angeles Angels and the Detroit Tigers. This can be limiting for those that enjoy playing daily fantasy as the featured slate at DraftKings DFS consists of only three games. With so few opptions to choose from, here are our favorite team stacks for Thursday’s action.

Top MLB DFS stacks: Thursday, July 27th

Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals

Cody Bellinger ($5,600)

Nico Hoerner ($5,300)

Mike Tauchman ($3,500)

Ian Happ ($3,400)

Chicago is in an interesting place because there are trade rumors swirling around Bellinger, but they could decide to buy at the deadline rather than sell. Bellinger suitors had to like seeing him tally his 15th home run of the year on Wednesday. Hoerner went 2-for-3 with two RBI while Happ had two RBI of his own to go along with his 2-for-4 day including a solo shot in the eighth inning. Tauchman was in the leadoff position on Wednesday and finished 1-for-5 with an RBI single.

The Cardinals are the narrow -115 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Cubs are technically the underdogs with -105 odds, and the run total is set at 9.5.

Washington Nationals vs. New York Mets

Lane Thomas ($5,100)

Jeimer Candelario ($4,400)

CJ Abrams ($3,900)

Joey Meneses ($3,800)

It’s rare to trust Washington in DFS, but beggars can’t be choosers with so few options. This should be a cheaper stack that has upside. The matchup looks tough against Mets’ starter Kodai Senga, but he allowed two earned runs over five innings to earn the first loss of his career against them in late April. Thomas, Abrams and Meneses all tallied hits on Wednesday. Despite Candelario going hitless, he still had an RBI.

The Mets are the -200 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Nationals are the +170 underdogs, and the run total is set at nine.

Cleveland Guardians vs. Chicago White Sox

Jose Ramirez ($5,800)

Josh Naylor ($5,000)

Steven Kwan ($4,600)

Andres Gimenez ($4,300)

The Guardians will be notably missing shortstop Amed Rosario as he was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday afternoon. Ramirez will continue to anchor the lineup and is coming off a 3-for-4 game with two home runs and three RBI. Kwan should remain the leadoff hitter and picked up two RBI of his own on Wednesday. Naylor and Gimenez have upside despite the matchuip against Dylan Cease who has allowed five earned runs over 12.1 innings against Cleveland this season.

The White Sox are the -115 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Guardians are technically the underdogs despite having -105 odds, and the run total is set at 8.5.