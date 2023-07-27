Picks, predictions for Angels vs. Tigers on Thursday, July 27

The Los Angeles Angels (RECORD) look to keep their AL Wild Card hopes alive just days before the trade deadline as they wrap up a four-game set with the Detroit Tigers (RECORD). First pitch from Comerica Park is set for 1:10 p.m. ET. Rookie righty Chase Silseth (2-1, 4.44 ERA) will get the ball for L.A. while Detroit counters with Matt Manning (3-1, 3.19).

The Angels enter play Thursday just XXX games back of the third and final AL Wild Card spot, as every win not only brings them closer to a postseason berth but also closer to keeping Shohei Ohtani at the deadline. The Halos’ road trip continues after this with a weekend set in Toronto against the Blue Jays.

The Tigers are still just XXX games off the pace in the lowly AL Central, but it’s looking like another rebuilding year in Detroit. They’ll kick off a short, six-game road trip by heading south this weekend to face the Miami Marlins.

L.A. enters as -120 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Detroit at +100. The run total is set at 9.

Angels-Tigers picks: Thursday, July 27

Injury report

Angels

Out: INF Brandon Drury (shoulder), 3B Anthony Rendon (shin), OF Jo Adell (oblique), OF Mike Trout (hamate), RP Ben Joyce (elbow), RP Chris Devenski (hamstring), SP/RP Jose Suarez (shoulder), C Logan O’Hoppe (shoulder)

Tigers

Out: RP Mason Englert (hip), RP Will Vest (knee), SP Spencer Turnbull (neck), OF Austin Meadows (anxiety)

Starting pitchers

Chase Silseth vs. Matt Manning

One of the top pitching prospects in the Angels’ system, Silseth excelled at Triple-A this year before being called up to the Majors due to injuries in L.A.’s rotation. He’s bounced back and forth between starting and relief since, but he’s coming off a stellar start last week against the New York Yankees, striking out 10 in 5.2 innings of one-run ball. The righty showed off a new breaking ball to great effect, with a 41.2% whiff rate and .107 average against.

Manning has been on a bit of a roll himself of late, with a 0.63 ERA and just five hits allowed over his last three starts — including 6.2 innings in Detroit’s combined no-hitter a couple of weeks ago. The former top-10 pick missed a large chunk of the 2023 season with a foot injury, but he’s back healthy now and looking like a piece to build around.

Over/Under pick

I’m a believer in Silseth, especially if this new slider — which also boasts massive vertical break, almost like a curveball — is here to stay and he can command it as well as he did last time out. The Tigers offense isn’t scaring anybody, and with Manning in solid form on the other side and spacious Comerica Park turning plenty of fly balls in outs, I think we see the under hit here.

Pick: Under 9

Moneyline pick

Even this banged-up version of L.A.’s lineup contains more firepower than Detroit can match, and this new-look Silseth also gives them an advantage on the mound. With every win critical ahead of the trade deadline, the Angels should have much lower than near-even odds in this spot.

Pick: Angels