Starting pitcher streamer rankings for fantasy baseball for Thursday, July 27

Welcome to the calm before the storm. With the trade deadline just days away, there are only four games total on the MLB docket on Thursday — partly due to CBA rules regarding the number of consecutive days teams are allowed to be in action, and partly due to needing an open day to make up any potential postponements. No matter the reason, things are bleak for those seeking starting pitching for their fantasy baseball squads. But our daily starting pitcher rankings never take a day off, and there’s still value to be found if you know where to look. So let’s get right to it, with recommendations on who to start, who to sit and who to stream off the waiver wire.

Starting pitcher rankings for Thursday, July 27

Pitchers to stream

Chase Silseth, Los Angeles Angels — Silseth got another chance to stick in the Angels’ rotation last week and took full advantage, dominating the Aaron Judge-less Yankees to the tune of 10 strikeouts and just one run allowed over 5.2 innings. Granted, New York is a dismal lineup right now, but so are the Detroit Tigers, and Silseth and his new-look breaking ball could dominate once again.

Matt Manning, Detroit Tigers — Manning’s been on a bit of a roll of late, throwing 6.2 no-hit innings against the Toronto Blue Jays followed by 5.2 frames of one-run ball against the Kansas City Royals. (He went only two innings last time out against the San Diego Padres due to a rain delay.) The righty doesn’t have anything elite in his arsenal, but his slider and curveball have been tough to square up, and he pitches to contact in one of the most pitcher-friendly parks in the game. The Angels aren’t the same without Mike Trout, Anthony Rendon and Brandon Drury in the lineup, especially against righties, giving Manning another chance to navigate five or six solid innings.

And now, without further ado, here are your full starting pitcher rankings for fantasy baseball on Thursday, July 27.