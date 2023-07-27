Breaking down the weather forecast for the Belgian Grand Prix

The much-anticipated Belgian Grand Prix is set to roar into action on Sunday, July 30. Leading up to the main event, drivers will put their skills and machines to the test during practice and qualifying rounds on Friday and the Sprint Race event on Saturday.

We will likely see some small rain showers on Friday and Saturday, although things are expected to clear up for the main race on Sunday.

Below we’ll take a look at the weather projected for the Belgian Grand Prix this weekend in Stavelot, Belgium with info courtesy of AccuWeather. As always with the weather, forecasts are all tentative.

Friday, July 28

Hi 67°, Low 58°: There’s an 84% chance of rain as small showers with 10 mph winds and gusts up to 27 mph.

7:30 a.m. ET: Practice 1

11 a.m. ET: Practice 2

Saturday, July 29

Hi 65°, Low 53°: Mostly cloudy with a 63% chance of precipitation. Winds between 8 mph with gusts at 20 mph.

6:30 a.m. ET: Practice 3

11 a.m. ET: Qualifying

Sunday, July 30

Hi 64°, Low 52°: Partly sunny with only a 25% chance of precipitation.

7:30 a.m. ET: Belgian Grand Prix (44 laps, 191.41 miles)