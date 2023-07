Full list of tee times for Round 2 of 3M Open

The 3M Open continues into Friday for the second round at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota. After 36 holes wrap up on Friday, there will be a cut before weekend play begins.

Cameron Young is the favorite to win heading into the tournament. He is installed at +1400 at DraftKings Sportsbook, just ahead of 2022 3M winner Tony Finau and 2022 runner-up Sungjae Im, who both sit at +1600. Justin Thomas joins the field as well, and is set at +2800.

The tournament gets underway on Friday with tee times starting at 7:45 a.m. ET. You can catch the pre-cut action on both Thursday and Friday from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel.

PGA TOUR Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player.

Friday Featured Groups:

8:18 a.m. ET: Sahith Theegala, Cameron Young, KH Lee

8:29 a.m. ET: Joel Dahmen, Justin Thomas, Gary Woodland

8:40 a.m. ET: Emiliano Grillo, JT Poston, Cameron Champ

1:43 p.m. ET: Nick Hardy, Billy Horschel, Tom Hoge

1:54 p.m. ET: Sepp Straka, Tony Finau, Hideki Matsuyama

2:05 p.m. ET: Vincent Norrman, Mackenzie Hughes, Sungjae Im

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 2 of the 2023 3M Open on Friday.