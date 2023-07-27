How to watch China vs. Haiti in 2023 World Cup group stage

China will face off against Haiti in their second match of the group stage in the 2023 FIFA women’s World Cup. Both teams are coming off 1-0 losses in their openers as they look to get back on track and put some points on the board in Group D. Kick is slated for 7 a.m. ET right after the England-Denmark match concludes. You can watch all the action from Hindmarsh Stadium via broadcast on FS1.

China come in as the favorites, priced at -155 on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook. Haiti are set at +425 while a draw comes in at +265.

China vs. Haiti

Date: Friday, July 28

Start time: 7 a.m. ET

TV channel: FS1, Universo

Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App, Peacock

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live, through the Fox Sports App, or on Peacock. However, keep in mind that you will require a cable login to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.