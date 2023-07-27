How to watch England vs. Denmark in 2023 World Cup group stage

England will face off against Denmark in Group D action early Friday morning as both teams are vying for the top spot in the table. They sit tied on three points and occupy the top two spots in the group after playing one match where both sides secured 1-0 victories. Kickoff is set for 4:30 a.m. ET from Allianz Stadium in Sydney, with a broadcast available on FS1 as well as livestream options.

The Lionesses are favored to win this match, priced at -210 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Denmark comes in as the +600 underdogs while a draw is set at +285.

England vs. Denmark

Date: Friday, July 28

Start time: 4:30 a.m. ET

TV channel: FS1, Telemundo

Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App, Peacock

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live, through the Fox Sports App, or on Peacock. However, keep in mind that you will require a cable login to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.