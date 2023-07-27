China vs. Haiti picks, predictions in 2023 World Cup group stage

China and Haiti will play their second match of the group stage against each other as both sides are searching for their first win after coming off 1-0 losses in their respective openers. Kickoff is set for 7 a.m. ET, just after the other Group D match ends between England and Denmark.

Here’s everything you need to know for the match, along with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

China v. Haiti

Date: Friday, July 28

Time: 7 a.m. ET

TV Channel: FS1, Telemundo

Live stream: Foxsports.com, Fox Sports App, Peacock

Odds, picks & predictions

China: -155

Draw: +265

Haiti: +425

Moneyline pick: China -155

Both teams dropped their opening matches, with Haiti losing 1-0 to England and China giving up a late game-winner to Denmark to finish 1-0. This match should be somewhat lopsided as China comes in at No. 14 and Haiti is just No. 53 in the world, giving the Steel Roses plenty of opportunities to put the ball in the back of the net.

Haiti has been in decent form recently though, winning three of their last five outings including a 3-0 victory over Mexico, a 4-0 win over Senegal, and a 2-1 win against Chile in World Cup qualification. Led by the likes of Reims striker Melchie Dumornay, they’ll look to keep the Chinese side at bay and try to get on top early on.

However, China may be just too much for the Haitians as they have a solid defense and the ability to score on the counter attack when needed. They may look to run up the score if they can to secure a goal differential tiebreaker, but either way I’m backing China to get all three points in this one.