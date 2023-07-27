England vs. Denmark picks, predictions in 2023 World Cup group stage

England and Denmark will square off against each other in their second match of the 2023 FIFA women’s World Cup group stage. Both teams secured a 1-0 win in their opening match and sit at the top of the Group D table, tied on three points apiece. Kickoff is set for 4:30 a.m. ET on Friday morning from Allianz Stadium in Sydney, Australia.

Here’s everything you need to know for the match, along with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

England v. Denmark

Date: Friday, July 28

Time: 4:30 a.m. ET

TV Channel: FS1, Telemundo

Live stream: Foxsports.com, Fox Sports App, Peacock

Odds, picks & predictions

England: -210

Draw: +285

Denmark: +600

Moneyline pick: England -210

England played to a 1-0 win over Haiti in their Group D opener courtesy of a penalty conversion from Georgia Stanway in the 29th minute. England controlled 75% of possession and logged 21 shots overall, but struggled to find the back of the net in the run of play.

Denmark also logged a 1-0 victory over China in their opener by way of a late game-winning goal from Amalie Vangsgaard in the 89th minute. The two sides went toe-to-toe as nobody dominated the other, but the Danish side was able to steal all three points.

England has won the previous two meetings against Denmark, though the last match was played over four years ago as the Lionesses cruised to a 2-0 friendly win. Both teams will be eager to get a win as whoever gets three points will be likely to clinch a spot in the round of 16, depending on what happens in the China-Haiti matchup kicking off at 7 a.m. ET.

I’m picking the Lionesses to get the edge here as the better team, but I won’t be too surprised if Denmark is able to hold them to a draw in the end.