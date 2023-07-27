How to watch Argentina vs. South Africa in 2023 World Cup group stage

The 2023 women’s World Cup continues on Thursday, July 27 with action from Group G, where Argentina will face South Africa.

Both of these nations desperately need a victory, as both lost their opening matches to find themselves at the bottom of the Group G standings.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Argentina steps in as small favorites with +120 odds to win on the three-way moneyline. The draw has +205 odds while South Africa has longer +275 odds to walk away with a victory.

Argentina vs. South Africa

Date: Thursday, July 27

Start time: 8 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1, Universo

Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App, Peacock

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live, through the Fox Sports App, or on Peacock. However, keep in mind that you will require a cable login to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.