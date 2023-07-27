Argentina vs. South Africa picks, predictions in 2023 World Cup group stage

Argentina will face off against South Africa in their second match of the 2023 FIFA women’s World Cup as both teams are looking to log their first points of the group stage. Both sides lost their opening matches and sit in the bottom two spots in Group G. The match is set to kick off at 8 p.m. ET from Forsyth Barr Stadium in New Zealand with a broadcast available on FS1. You can also watch the action via livestream on foxsports.com and the Fox Sports App.

Here’s everything you need to know for the match, along with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Argentina v. South Africa

Date: Thursday, July 27

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FS1, Universo

Live stream: Foxsports.com, Fox Sports App, Peacock

Odds, picks & predictions

Argentina: +120

Draw: +205

South Africa: +275

Moneyline pick: Draw +205

Argentina dropped their opener with a 1-0 score against Italy, thanks to an 87th-minute winner from Cristiana Girelli. Argentina came in as the underdogs and went toe-to-toe with the Italians but ultimately couldn’t find the back of the net.

South Africa kicked off their campaign with a 2-1 loss to Sweden, who are one of the favorites to win the tournament. Banyana Banyana opened the scoring in the 48th minute courtesy of Hildah Magaia, but injured herself in the process as she was subbed off just a few minutes later. Sweden scored two unanswered goals to take all three points, but the South African side showed plenty of fight and resilience.

While it would be easy to pick Argentina to get all three points in this one, my gut is telling me to lean toward a draw as both sides will be playing solid defense from the back looking to keep a clean sheet.