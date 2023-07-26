Report: Dodgers acquire SS Amed Rosario from Guardians

Update: In a bit of a surprise, the Dodgers are sending starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard to Cleveland pending a physical. Trades in baseball continue to develop over time, so there still could be more players involved, but for now, it seems like it is just a 1-for-1 as Los Angeles gets middle infield help and Cleveland receives a hopeful boost to its starting rotation.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are acquiring SS Amed Rosario from the Cleveland Guardians, per Jeff Passan. The full trade package is still being determined, but for now, Los Angeles adds to its middle infield depth. Los Angeles had been playing Miguel Rojas at shortstop, but this could allow him to be used differently. The Dodgers also recently acquired utility man Kike Hernandez so the moves they are making help to increase their versatility.

Rosario is playing in his seventh-career season. He spent the first four with the New York Mets and the past three with the Guardians. Rosario is a career .273 hitter with 133 doubles, 57 home runs and 316 RBI. He has played in 94 games and is hitting .265 with 19 doubles, six triples, three home runs and 40 RBI this season. Rosario had a career-high 24 stolen bases back in 2018, but even with the new base sizes has only swiped nine this year.

While we wait to see who Cleveland gets back in the deal, they have a gaping hole at shortstop. Their depth chart lists Gabriel Arias and Tyler Freeman behind Rosario at the position. Arias is a right fielder who can play all over the field, while Freeman is typically a third baseman but can handle the left side of the infield. Both are playing in their second season, but with limited playing time last year are still considered rookies. Rosario was held out of the team’s game on Wednesday, and Arias got the start. He was in the eight-hole of the batting order and finished 2-for-4 with a strikeout.