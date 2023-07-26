USWNT vs. Netherlands live updates from 2023 World Cup group stage match

Group E at the 2023 women’s World Cup will see a rematch of the 2019 World Cup final when the United States women’s national team meets Netherlands. Both squads won their opening group stage games and while neither can officially clinch a spot in the knockout stage Wednesday, a win would all but ensure a spot in the round of 16. The cast of characters may have changed slightly for both squads, but the goal remains the same: win the title.

USA is a -155 moneyline favorite in this contest according to DraftKings Sportsbook, while Netherlands is priced at +500. A draw comes in at +265.

Here’s a look at the latest updates from this Group E encounter.

USA vs. Netherlands live updates

Pregame - Let’s check the odds one last time before the match starts. A draw is now +270, but USA moneyline and Netherlands moneyline remain at -155 and +500, respectively. Alex Morgan (+150) and Sophia Smith (+155) are the most likely to score a goal, but Megan Rapinoe is sitting in third at +210 despite being on the bench to begin this match.

Pregame - Here’s a look at our game pick, USA’s starting lineup for the contest and the officiating crew. The Americans are rolling with the same lineup as they did against Vietnam, and that’s not surprising considering Vlatko Andonovski’s comments after the match. He was pleased with some of the play among the group, and likely wants them to find more chemistry with each other. Julie Ertz will likely slide back into her new role as a center back, and the team should maintain it’s 4-3-3 formation.