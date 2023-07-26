USWNT announces starting XI in group stage match at 2023 World Cup vs. Netherlands

The United States women’s national team is looking to solidify its position in the group stage when it takes on the Netherlands in a rematch of the 2019 World Cup final. The Americans cannot officially qualify for the knockout stage with a win, but they will be in an excellent position to do so if they are triumphant in Wednesday’s match. Here’s a look at the lineup for the United States in this contest.

GK: Alyssa Naeher

D: Emily Fox

D: Julie Ertz

D: Naomi Girma

D: Crystal Dunn

M: Savannah DeMelo

M: Lindsey Horan

M: Andi Sullivan

F: Sophia Smith

F: Alex Morgan

F: Trinity Rodman

There are no changes for the Americans, and that makes sense. Manager Vlatko Andonovski was pleased with the way this group played and wants them to get more chemistry with each other. We’ll see if that happens in this key match.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, USA is a -155 moneyline favorite in this match. A draw comes in at +265, while Netherlands is priced at +500 to get the win.