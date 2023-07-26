Twins acquire Dylan Floro from Marlins for Jorge Lopez in swap of relievers

It’s not often you see a trade deadline deal between two teams very much in the playoff mix, but that’s exactly what we got on Wednesday afternoon. The Minnesota Twins and Miami Marlins are reportedly set to swap righty relievers, with the Marlins sending Dylan Floro up north while Jorge Lopez heads to South Beach.

Miami Marlins are trading RP Dylan Floro to the Minnesota Twins for RP Jorge Lopez per sources. — Craig Mish (@CraigMish) July 26, 2023

It’s a curious trade on its face, as both Floro and Lopez have been inconsistent this year and profile to roughly similar roles. Floro, who spent a brief time as Miami’s closer while A.J. Puk was out with an injury, owns a 4.54 ERA with seven saves across 43 appearances. The righty relies heavily on his power sinker, with a 55% ground-ball rate and 96th-percentile barrel rate. He doesn’t miss many bats, though — his expected batting average sits in just the 33rd percentile — and allowing lots of contact is always risky in the later innings. He also boasts extreme platoon splits, with a .594 OPS allowed to righties vs. an ugly .980 mark to lefties.

Jhoan Duran has the ninth inning on lock for Minnesota, but Floro can expect to slide into the seventh and eighth-inning mix alongside fellow righty Griffin Jax and lefty Caleb Thielbar. (Another power righty, Brock Stewart, had established himself as the Twins’ go-to setup man before getting hurt last month.)

Lopez was the Orioles’ closer in the first half of last season but was sent to Minnesota at the 2022 deadline in the deal that brought Yennier Cano to Baltimore. He hasn’t been able to recapture his All-Star form with the Twins, pitching to a 4.81 ERA in 60 total appearances across the second half of last season and the first half of 2023. Sort of like Floro, the righty is more about pitching to contact than missing bats, relying mostly on a sinker/slider combination. Given Minnesota’s numbers crunch in the bullpen, Lopez was likely a non-tender candidate anyway, so the Twins did well to get anything of value for him — while the Marlins have to be hoping they can unlock the pitcher he was in the first half of 2022.