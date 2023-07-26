Yankees plan to activate OF Aaron Judge off IL ahead of Friday’s series opener vs. Orioles

The New York Yankees hope to activate outfielder Aaron Judge ahead of the team’s weekend divisional series against the Baltimore Orioles, per Joel Sherman. Judge has been sidelined with a toe injury that has kept him away from the field since June 3. He is completing a rehab stint at the team’s spring training facility in Florida.

Getting a healthy Judge back couldn’t come at a better time for New York. They head into Wednesday’s game with a 53-48 record and in fifth place in the AL East. The Yankees are nine games back of the Baltimore Orioles for the divisional lead but only 2.5 games back of the Toronto Blue Jays for a coveted Wild Card spot.

Judge got off to a hot start as he was looking to repeat his MVP campaign from a year ago. He has played in 49 games this season, had 19 home runs with 40 RBI, and is slashing .291/.404/.674. Judge should slot right back in toward the top of the team’s lineup and will hopefully provide a much-needed boost.