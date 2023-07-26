$25K UFC Mountain Battle Exclusive Contest - Terms and Conditions

To qualify, eligible players must receive an email with this offer directly and Opt-In by clicking “Opt-In” on the offer within the Draftkings Reignmakers promo page and purchase three (3) UFC 291 Event Packs ($34.99). Once required purchases are complete players will receive (1) ticket to enter the exclusive $25K Mountain Battle DFS contest. The exclusive contest will take place on August 5th, 2023 and will be a single entry contest, max 1 contest entry per user. Contest tickets will be airdropped into a users account no later than 8/1/2023.

Contest Top prize awards $8K DK cash with full payout table below. If you have any questions, please contact support@draftkings.com. Credit awarded in DK Dollars and will be received within 5 business days. DK Dollars are site credits that have no cash value, are only valid for use on DraftKings, do not expire, and must be played-through 1x prior to withdrawal of winnings.

Position Payout

1 $8,000

2 $5,000

3 $3,000

4 $2,000

5 $1,500

6 $1,000

7 $800

8 $600

9 $400

11-20 $200

21-50 $100

51-100 $25

MMA Classic Scoring Rules

In salary cap contests, participants will create a lineup by selecting players listed in the Player Pool. Each player listed has an assigned salary and a valid lineup must not exceed the salary cap of $50,000.

Contest results will be determined by the total points accumulated by each individual lineup entry (scoring rules summarized below).

Participation in each contest must be made only as specified in the Terms of Use. Failure to comply with these Terms of Use will result in disqualification and, if applicable, prize forfeiture.

Scoring

Moves

Strikes

+0.2 Pts

Significant Strikes

+0.2 Pts

Control Time

+0.03 Pts/Second

Takedown

+5 Pts

Reversal/Sweep

+5 Pts

Knockdown

+10 Pts

Fight Conclusion Bonuses

1st Round Win

+90 Pts

2nd Round Win

+70 Pts

3rd Round Win

+45 Pts

4th Round Win

+40 Pts

5th Round Win

+40 Pts

Decision Win

+30 Pts

Quick Win Bonus

(First round win in 60 seconds or less)

+25 Pts

Scoring Notes

● Significant Strikes are any Distance Strike or Clinch/Ground Strikes that are considered “Power Strikes” by official scorers.

● A Significant Strike will count as both a strike and a significant strike and will be worth a total of 0.4 Pts

● Control Time is the time spent in the dominant position on the ground or in the clinch. +0.03 points are awarded per second.

● A Knockdown is awarded to a fighter who knocks his/her opponent down due to debilitation for what the official scorers consider an appreciable amount of time.

● A Quick Win Bonus is awarded to the winning fighter if they win in the first round in 60 seconds or less.

Lineup Requirements

Lineups will consist of 6 Fighters.

Position Eligibility

Fighter eligibility determinations and decisions around fighter inclusion into the player pool are at the sole discretion of DraftKings.

Player Pool

The Player Pool will consist of all MMA fighters expected to be on the fight card for the upcoming event. Occasionally a fighter may be missing from the Player Pool due to late injury or other unforeseen circumstances.

In most circumstances, once the Player Pool is established for a Game Set, including positions and salaries, the Player Pool will not be adjusted*. In the rare event that there is a mistake within the Player Pool that would significantly impact game quality, DraftKings reserves the right to correct the mistake after contests for that Game Set have become available. This may result in valid lineups becoming invalid. This would most likely occur shortly after the Player Pool becomes available, far in advance of the contest start time, and participants who have entered contests for the Game Set prior to the adjustment will be notified via email.

A “Game Set” is a set of games used for contests; each contest is tied to one Game Set. Contests tied to the same Game Set can be created at different times. Therefore, game policies are based on the timing of a Game Set being made available, not each individual contest.

*In cases where a fighter withdraws or a fight is canceled, replacement fighters may be added to the player pool up to 24 hours before the event start time. Withdrawn fighters will be labeled as out (“O”) and will receive zero points for the scoring period. All changes to the Player Pool will be communicated to entrants via email.

Lineup Edits

Lineups may be edited at any time leading up to an event. Each individual fighter will become “locked” at the scheduled start time of the first fight in the Game Set. A locked fighter cannot be added or removed from a roster spot. Locked roster spots for all entries are displayed in contest GameCenters.

If the scheduled start time for an event changes after contests for a Game Set containing that event become available, DraftKings will take measures to ensure the change is reflected on Draft Screens and for lineup editing purposes. In the rare case that an event starts before the scheduled start time, all players within that event will become locked as soon as our feed reflects that the event has begun. Additionally, any swaps that were made after the real-life start time of the event will result in those lineups being disqualified and refunded.

Canceled, Postponed and Rescheduled Events

In the event that an event is cancelled, all player entries will be cancelled and refunded. If an event is postponed or delayed for a reasonable amount of time, as determined by DraftKings in its sole discretion, the contests may remain live until which time the tournament is completed. After final tournament results become available, the contests will be finalized and settled.