Pick on the Total for Braves-Red Sox on July 26

On Wednesday two of the top five teams in runs per game in Major League Baseball collide with the Atlanta Braves on the road facing the Boston Red Sox.

Atlanta Braves (-155, 9.5) vs. Boston Red Sox

The Red Sox entered the series leading the league in home batting average at .292 with 5.6 runs per game at Fenway Park, the third-most runs per game at home, but have yet to face the league’s leader in strikeouts.

Spencer Strider gets gets the start for the Braves, who does come into Wednesday having allowed at least four runs in four of his last eight starts, but has pitched his best on the road this season.

Strider leads all qualifying pitchers with 11 wins and 14.6 strikeouts per nine innings despite a 3.78 ERA, but has a 2.88 fielding independent with opponents hitting for a batting average of .330 on balls in play with most of these issues coming at home with a 4.45 ERA at home compared to a 2.94 road ERA.

Behind Strider is the National League’s best bullpen this season in terms of ERA along with an offense that leads the National League in runs, batting average, and the entire league in home runs.

The task of shutting down a Braves offense that is averaging just under two home runs per game on the road is Brayan Bello, who has allowed three earned runs or fewer in 14 of his last 15 starts.

Despite Fenway Park playing much more to the advantage of hitters, Bello has kept opposing lineups at bay with a 3.14 ERA with 0.7 home runs per nine innings allowed while issuing just 2.4 walks per nine innings across his home and road starts.

With the Red Sox 13th in the league in bullpen ERA this season, in Wednesday’s battle of great pitching versus great hitting, the pitching will win out and create a struggle for both lineups.

The Play: Braves vs. Red Sox Under 9.5