Picks, predictions for Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks on Wednesday, July 26

The St. Louis Cardinals take on the Arizona Diamondbacks in the final game of a three-game series on Wednesday, July 26. First pitch is scheduled for 3:40 p.m. ET from Chase Field. Jack Flaherty (7-6, 4.39 ERA) will take the mound for the Cardinals, while Arizona counters with ace Zac Gallen (11-4, 3.18).

The Diamondbacks are -140 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with St. Louis coming in at +120. The total is set at 9.

Cardinals-Diamondbacks picks: Wednesday, July 26

Injury report

Cardinals

Day-to-day: C Willson Contreras (hip), 2B/DH Nolan Gorman (back)

Out: INF/OF Tommy Edman (wrist)

Diamondbacks

Out: SP Zach Davies (back), C Gabriel Moreno (shoulder)

Starting pitchers

Jack Flaherty vs. Zac Gallen

Flaherty had a strong start to July, but hasn’t been able to pick his momentum back up since the All-Star break. In his last two starts, he has pitched a total of 12 innings and allowed seven runs in that timeframe. Earlier this season, he conceded four earned runs in six innings against the D-Backs.

Gallen has looked fairly similar to Flaherty as of late. In his last two games, he also racked up 12 innings, conceding six earned runs. He has not yet pitched against the Cardinals this season.

Over/Under pick

The first game’s total was 16, and the second game came all the way down to four. Both pitchers have been fine, but not great, of late, allowing several runs per game. Arizona ranks in the top 10 in runs per game, and St. Louis falls just outside of it. I like the over here.

Pick: Over 9

Moneyline pick

The Cardinals and D-Backs have split this series so far, and they send two evenly matched pitchers to the mound today. Both teams have not been playing particularly well lately. This is a close call, but I think the D-Backs win here. They bat well against right-handers and have home-field advantage.

Pick: Diamondbacks -140