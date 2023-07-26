Picks, predictions for Orioles vs. Phillies on Wednesday, July 26

The Baltimore Orioles take on the Philadelphia Phillies in the final game of a three-game series on Wednesday, July 26. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. ET from Citizens Bank Park. Righty Kyle Bradish (6-5, 3.05 ERA) will take the mound for the O’s, while Ranger Suarez (2- 5, 4.07 ERA) gets the ball for the Phillies.

This one is nearly a pick ‘em on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Philly entering at -115 and Baltimore at -105. The total is set at 9.5.

Orioles-Phillies picks: Wednesday, July 26th

Injury report

Orioles

Out: OF Cedric Mullins (groin), RP Keegan Akin (back), RP Austin Voth (elbow)

Phillies

Out: RP Jose Alvarado (elbow), OF Cristian Pache (elbow)

Starting pitchers

Kyle Bradish vs. Ranger Suarez

Bradish has been on fire this July, allowing just three earned runs in 25.1 innings pitched this month. He has recorded 25 strikeouts in that time frame.

Suarez had a fantastic June with an ERA of 1.08 for the month, but his July has not looked the same. In his latest start, he conceded four earned runs in five innings. This month, he has let up 15 earned runs and recorded 17 strikeouts.

Over/Under pick

The final totals of the first two games were 5 and 7, and I think we have another low-scoring game on our hands on Wednesday. The Orioles may be able to hold up their end of the bargain as they hit lefties well, but I don’t think the Phillies can contribute many runs against Bradish right now.

Pick: Under 9.5

Moneyline pick

The Phillies and Orioles have split this series in two close, low-scoring games. With the way Bradish has been pitching this month, though, I don’t see a way that the Orioles lose this game. Baltimore’s lineup made quick work of Tampa’s Shane McClanahan last week, and the Phillies have struggled to win a series this month. I like Baltimore in the series finale.

Pick: Orioles -105