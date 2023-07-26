Picks, predictions for Mets vs. Yankees on Wednesday, July 26

The New York Mets (47-53) and the New York Yankees (53-48) will wrap up their brief two-game Subway Series on Wednesday, July 26. First pitch from Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York is set for 7:05 p.m. ET, and the game will air on ESPN+. Jose Quintana (0-1, 3.60 ERA) will take the mound for the Mets, while the Yankees counter with Carlos Rodon (0-3, 7.36 ERA) in a battle of southpaws.

The Yankees are the -150 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Mets are the +130 underdogs, and the run total is set at 8.5. Once this series wraps, the Mets will host the Washington Nationals in a four-game weekend series starting on Thursday. The Yankees will be off Thursday and hope to have Aaron Judge back as they hit the road for a three-game divisional series against the Baltimore Orioles beginning Friday.

Mets-Yankees picks: Wednesday, July 26th

Injury report

Mets

Day-to-day: C Francisco Alvarez (hand), OF Tommy Pham (groin)

Out: RF Starling Marte (migraines), 2B Luis Guillorme (calf

Yankees

Out: OF Aaron Judge (toe), DH Willie Calhoun (quad)

Starting pitchers

Jose Quintana vs. Carlos Rodon

Quintana spent most of the season on the injured list and will be making just his second start of the year. He made his 2023 debut against the Chicago White Sox last week, throwing five innings and allowing two earned runs on six hits while striking out three. He took the loss as Chicago picked up the eventual 6-2 victory.

Rodon has also struggled with injuries this year and will be making just his fourth start. Unfortunately, he has progressively gotten worse over the month. His last time out, Rodon allowed six earned runs against the Los Angeles Angels over 4.1 innings. He gave up four hits while walking five and striking out three.

Over/Under pick

The Mets picked up the 9-3 win on Tuesday. Both New York teams rank in the bottom 10 for percentage of games that hit the over. Still, the way these pitchers have been throwing, the over is mighty tempting, especially as their respective lineups are starting to wake up at the plate.

Pick: Over 8.5

Moneyline pick

The Yankees went into Tuesday’s game with momentum from a three-game sweep of the Kansas City Royals. The Mets had a two-game losing streak but picked up an important victory thanks to a good start from Justin Verlander. Despite his poor progression this season, Rodon should bounce back and helps bring the Yankees a win.

Pick: Yankees