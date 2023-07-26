Picks, predictions for Reds vs. Brewers on Wednesday, July 25

The Cincinnati Reds take on the Milwaukee Brewers in the final game of a three-game series on Wednesday, July 26. First pitch is scheduled for 2:10 p.m. ET from American Family Field. Ben Lively (4-5, 3.88 ERA) will take the mound for the Reds, while Freddy Peralta (6-8, 4.72 ERA) will pitch for the Brewers.

Milwaukee is the -145 moneyline favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Cincy coming in at +125. The total is set at 8.5.

Reds-Brewers picks: Wednesday, July 26

Injury report

Reds

Out: SP Hunter Greene (right hip pain), RP Casey Legumina (right shoulder pain), SP Nick Lodolo (left tibia stress reaction), Curt Casali (left foot contusion)

Brewers

Out: 1B Rowdy Tellez (right forearm inflammation, fractured left finger), 3B/OF Brian Anderson (back), SP Wade Miley (left elbow discomfort), SP Brandon Woodruff (right shoulder strain)

Starting pitchers

Ben Lively vs. Freddy Peralta

Lively’s outings on the mound are generally on the shorter side. In his latest start, he allowed three earned runs in 4.2 innings. He has pitched against the Brewers three times this season. In June, he conceded five earned runs in seven innings against Milwaukee, and in July, he allowed two runs in 9.2 innings across two different starts.

Peralta struggled in his latest start, letting up six earned runs across five innings. However, in his one outing against Cincinnati this season, he was successful, holding the Reds scoreless over six innings and recording six strikeouts earlier this month.

Over/Under pick

The totals of the last two games of this series were 5 and 7. I like the idea of keeping with the trend and going for the under here. Both starting pitchers have been very solid against these opposing lineups this season, and I think that will continue today.

Pick: Under 8.5

Moneyline pick

This marks the 13th times these two teams have met this season. The Brewers have won six of eight meetings in July. In this particular series, the teams have split the first two games. Both Peralta and Lively have been able to hold off the opposing lineups, but after Peralta’s struggles in his recent start, I think the Reds may finally be able to win a series. Their offense is beginning to pick back up, and Lively has done well against Milwaukee in July.

Pick: Reds +125