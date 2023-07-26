Picks, predictions for Mariners vs. Twins on Wednesday, July 26

The Seattle Mariners take on the Minnesota Twins in the final game of a three-game series on Wednesday, July 26. First pitch is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. ET from Target Field. Rookie Bryce Miller (6-3, 3.50 ERA) will take the mound for the Mariners against Twins ace Joe Ryan (9-6, 3.88 ERA).

Minnesota is the -130 moneyline favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Seattle coming in at +110. The total is set at 8.5.

Mariners-Twins picks: Wednesday, July 26

Injury report

Mariners

Out: OF/DH AJ Pollock (hamstring), OF Jarred Kelenic (foot), SP Marco Gonzales (flexor)

Twins

Out: RP Caleb Thielbar (oblique), RP Brock Stewart (elbow), 2B Jorge Polanco (hamstring), 3B Royce Lewis (oblique), 3B Jose Miranda (shoulder)

Starting pitchers

Bryce Miller vs. Joe Ryan

Miller has had a strong July. In two starts this month, he has pitched 10.1 innings and allowed just one earned run on a home run. He has recorded nine strikeouts in that time frame. However, he finished June with an ERA of 5.48 for the month.

Ryan looked great in April and May, but he’s fallen off somewhat in June and July. In his latest start, he allowed four earned runs in six innings. He also recorded 10 strikeouts — his K rate remains high — but his ERA has been steadily rising.

Over/Under pick

The totals of the first two games were 7 and 16. Ryan has been letting up more runs than he would probably like this month, and while Miller’s July has looked solid, he could slip back to his June pitching at any moment. After yesterday’s big-hitting affair, I like the over again here.

Pick: Over 8.5

Moneyline pick

The teams have split the series thus far, with the Twins taking the first and the Mariners winning the second. Seattle sends Miller to the mound here, which gives them an advantage with his excellent July pitching. The Mariners’ bats were hot last night, putting up nine runs, and I like their chances against Ryan.

Pick: Mariners +110