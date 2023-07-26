Picks, predictions for Marlins vs. Rays on Wednesday, July 26

The Miami Marlins take on the Tampa Bay Rays in the final game of a two-game series on Wednesday, July 26. First pitch is scheduled for 12:10 p.m. ET from Tropicana Field. Sandy Alcantara (3-9, 4.70 ERA) will take the mound for the Marlins, while righty Zach Eflin (11-5, 3.36 ERA) will pitch for the Rays.

Tampa is the -175 moneyline favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Miami coming in at +150. The total is set at 7.5.

Marlins-Rays picks: Wednesday, July 26

Injury report

Rays

Out: C Francisco Mejia (knee), INF Taylor Walls (oblique)

Marlins

Out: RP Andrew Nardi (tricep), OF Jazz Chisholm Jr. (oblique), OF Avisail Garcia (back), RP Matt Barnes (hip)

Starting pitchers

Sandy Alcantara vs. Zach Eflin

In Alcantara’s latest start, he allowed four earned runs in six innings and recorded seven strikeouts. This is a fairly standard performance from him — for each of the past three months, his monthly ERA has floated between 4.00 and 5.00 in what’s been a disappointing year so far for the reigning NL Cy Young winner.

Eflin bounced back from a tough three-inning start in which he allowed five earned runs and recorded no strikeouts. In his latest outing, he went seven innings against Baltimore and kept them scoreless.

Over/Under pick

Yesterday’s total was five, but I see the Marlins and Rays driving it up a bit today. Alcantara should let up a few early runs, as has been the standard this season, and the Marlins are looking to get going again after the All-Star break put a halt to their momentum. I like the over here on such a low total.

Pick: Over 7.5

Moneyline pick

The Rays won the first game of the series, 4-1, and should be able to take the second. Alcantara has been letting up plenty of runs this season, and the Rays’ offense is one of the highest-scoring in MLB. Miami has been very mediocre since the All-Star break, and Eflin will have home-field advantage coming off a great performance.

Pick: Rays -175