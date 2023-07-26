Picks, predictions for Braves vs. Red Sox on Wednesday, July 26

The Atlanta Braves (64-35) and the Boston Red Sox (54-47) will wrap up their brief two-game series on Wednesday, July 26. First pitch from Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts is set for 7:00 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN. Atlanta will start ace Spencer Strider (11-3, 3.78 ERA), while Boston counters with young righty Brayan Bello (7-6, 3.60 ERA).

The Braves are the -170 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Red Sox are the +145 underdogs, and the run total is set at 10. Atlanta will be off on Thursday before returning home for their second consecutive weekend series against the Milwaukee Brewers. Boston will also be off Thursday and will begin a three-gameweekend series on the road against the San Francisco Giants on Friday.

Braves-Red Sox picks: Wednesday, July 26th

Injury report

Braves

Out: RP A.J. Minter (shoulder), OF Sam Hilliard (heel)

Red Sox

Out: SP Garrett Whitlock (elbow), SP Tanner Houck (face), C Reese McGuire (oblique)

Starting pitchers

Spencer Strider vs. Brayan Bello

Strider will make his 21st start of the season, which will be a new career high. Despite being dominant in regard to strikeouts, he has become inconsistent on the mound and has allowed nine earned runs over his last two appearances. Most recently, Strider pitched six innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks. He allowed four earned runs on four hits while walking one and striking out 13.

Bello will take the mound for the 17th time this year. He got rocked in what was expected to be a favorable matchup against the Oakland Athletics his last time out. Bello allowed six earned runs on five hits over four innings of work. He struck out three and walked two but earned his sixth loss of the season.

Over/Under pick

The first game of this series saw the Red Sox shut down the strong Braves lineup and take the 7-1 victory. This pitching matchup suggests you should take the over, even if Strider returns to form with a shutdown performance. Atlanta should be better at the plate, also helping the over hit.

Pick: Over 10

Moneyline pick

Bello had a great June, but the six earned against the Athletics is super concerning. Despite the output on Tuesday, the Braves should be counted on to score more runs at the plate. If Strider can settle down, his lineup should provide ample run support to pick up a win Wednesday.

Pick: Braves