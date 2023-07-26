Picks, predictions for Cubs vs. White Sox on Wednesday, July 26

The Chicago Cubs (49-51) and the Chicago White Sox (41-61) will wrap up their brief two-game Crosstown Classic on Wednesday, July 26. First pitch from Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois is set for 8:10 p.m. ET. The Cubs will send Marcus Stroman (10-7, 3.09 ERA) to the mound while the White Sox counter with Lance Lynn (6-9, 6.18) in what could be his final start with the team.

This game is a pick’em at DraftKings Sportsbook with both teams installed at -110 on the moneyline. The run total is set at nine. The Cubs will begin a four-game division series against the rival St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday. The White Sox will welcome the Cleveland Guardians for a four-game divisional series beginning Thursday.

Cubs-White Sox picks: Wednesday, July 26th

Injury report

Cubs

Out: 2B Nick Madrigal (hamstring)

White Sox

Out: SP Mike Clevinger (biceps), RP Liam Hendriks (elbow)

Starting pitchers

Marcos Stroman vs. Lance Lynn

Stroman will start his 22nd game of the season on Wednesday. He has lacked consistency on the mound of late as the lineup has failed to provide him with reliable run support. Most recently, he pitched 3.2 innings against St. Louis and allowed five runs (four earned) on seven hits.

Lynn will take the mound for the 21st time this year. Trade talks are swirling, but he remains the starter for Wednesday. Lynn has been dominant with strikeouts but has struggled to keep teams off the scoreboard. His last start saw him pitch 6.2 innings against the Minnesota Twins. He allowed nine runs (six earned) on eight hits while walking three and striking out six to earn his ninth loss of the year.

Over/Under pick

The first game of the series saw 10 runs scored as the Cubs have put up at least seven runs in three consecutive games. The White Sox haven’t been able to tally many runs, but their pitching staff should more than do their part to help the over hit.

Pick: Over 9

Moneyline pick

The Cubs have won four games in a row, while the White Sox have lost four straight. Stroman hasn’t been consistent, but he has at least looked better than Lynn has on the mound. Add in how well the Cubs have been swinging the bats recently, and they should continue their win streak Wednesday.

Pick: Cubs