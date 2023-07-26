Picks, predictions for Rangers vs. Astros on Wednesday, July 26

The Texas Rangers (59-43) and the Houston Astros (58-44) will wrap up their three-game divisional series on Wednesday, July 26. First pitch from Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas is set for 8:10 p.m. ET. It’ll be a battle of lefties on the mound, as Texas starts Andrew Heaney (6-6, 4.58 ERA) while Houston counters with ace Framber Valdez (8-6, 2.94 ERA).

The Astros are the -175 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Rangers are the +150 underdogs, and the run total is set at 8.5. Both teams will be off on Thursday before beginning their respective weekend series on Friday. Texas will go on the road to face the San Diego Padres, while Houston welcomes the Tampa Bay Rays to town.

Rangers-Astros picks: Wednesday, July 26th

Injury report

Rangers

Day-to-day: SP Nathan Eovaldi (rest)

Out: RP Josh Sborz (biceps), SS Corey Seager (thumb)

Astros

Day-to-day: OF/DH Yordan Alvarez (oblique), 2B Jose Altuve (oblique)

Starting pitchers

Andrew Heaney vs. Framber Valdez

Heaney will start his 20th game of the season, his most in a single year since 2018. When he is on, he has been unhittable this season, but he has grown inconsistent as the season has progressed. Most recently, Heaney pitched five innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers. He allowed four earned runs on five hits while striking out and walking three.

Valdez will also be making his 20th start of the year. He has struggled this month, allowing 11 earned runs over 17.1 innings of work. Valdez pitched five innings against the Oakland Athletics and allowed four earned runs on six hits. He struck out four and walked two but picked up his eighth win of the year.

Over/Under pick

The series' first two games have seen 19 and seven runs scored, respectively. Texas has scored at least three runs in nine straight games, while Houston has tallied at least three runs in 10 of the 11 games they have played since the All-Star break. Unless this turns into a pitchers’ duel, the over should hit.

Pick: Over 8.5

Moneyline pick

Heaney has faced Houston twice this season. Through 10 innings, he has allowed no runs and just five hits with 12 strikeouts and four walks. Valdez allowed five runs, but only one earned. The Astros picked up wins in the series' first two games, but I think the Rangers avoid the sweep on Wednesday.

Pick: Rangers