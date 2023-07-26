Top MLB DFS stacks on DraftKings for Wednesday, July 26

We have a full, 15-game slate around MLB on Wednesday, but it’s almost evenly split between day games and night games — creating a tricky situation for those of you hoping to build DFS lineups. The main slate over at DraftKings DFS consists of just five games, getting underway at 7:05 p.m. ET. That doesn’t leave you with a lot of options to choose from, but here are three teams we recommend stacking.

Top MLB DFS stacks: Wednesday, July 26th

Chicago Cubs vs. Chicago White Sox

Christopher Morel ($5,000)

Cody Bellinger ($4,600)

Ian Happ ($3,300)

Patrick Wisdom ($3,100)

Sure, White Sox righty Lance Lynn has gaudy strikeout totals, but he’s also got gaudy home run totals — a whopping 28 in all, including six over his last two starts. After the North Siders cruised to a 7-3 win in Tuesday night’s opener, I’m expecting another big game at the plate on Wednesday. Morel went yard last night and is slugging .586 against righties this season, while Bellinger (1.062 OPS over his last 10 games) and Happ should be able to take advantage of Lynn’s ridiculous 1.055 OPS allowed to left-handed hitters this season. Wisdom has also been on a tear of late and represents one of the best home-run props on the slate, with three long balls in his last 10 games.

Atlanta Braves vs. Boston Red Sox

Ronald Acuna Jr. ($6,700)

Matt Olson ($6,400)

Michael Harris II ($4,200)

Eddie Rosario ($3,700)

Red Sox righty Brayan Bello is coming off one of his worst starts of the season, allowing six runs on five hits, two walks and three homers to the lowly Oakland Athletics. Not the best time for a matchup against the best offense in baseball, the Braves. Atlanta boasts a league-best .809 OPS against right-handed pitching, including a 115 wRC+ and .347 wOBA, and they should feast in hitter-friendly Fenway Park on Wednesday night. Bello has particularly struggled against lefties (.827 OPS allowed), so this stack includes three of them, including the NL’s home run and RBI leader in Olson and the red-hot Harris II (1.080 OPS over his last 10 games).

Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers

Kyle Tucker ($6,000)

Alex Bregman ($5,300)

Chas McCormick ($4,100)

Jose Abreu ($3,700)

Few teams wear out left-handed pitching like this Astros (123 wRC+ against lefties since July 1), who may even be getting Jose Altuve back from the injured list for this game. Even without their star second baseman, though, they should find success against Rangers lefty Andrew Heaney, who’s struggled to a 5.40 ERA and 1.54 WHIP this month. Bregman and McCormick have gotten hot of late (1.130 and 1.423 OPS over their last 10, respectively) while Abreu is slugging 1.200 lifetime with four homers against Heaney. Tucker is riding an 11-game hitting streak and is hitting a whopping .361 against southpaws this year, so you don’t need to worry about him in a left-on-left matchup.