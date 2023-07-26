Which teams have been eliminated from knockout contention at 2023 World Cup?

As the 2023 women’s World Cup moves along in the group stage with teams playing their second matches, the knockout bracket is going to start taking shape. The flip side of that means some teams will be eliminated from contention prior to playing their third match of the group stage.

Here’s a look at which teams have been eliminated from knockout contention at the 2023 World Cup.

Who has been eliminated from the World Cup knockout round?

Costa Rica (Group C)

Costa Rica lost 2-0 to Japan to become the first team officially eliminated from the 2023 Women’s World Cup. They previously lost 3-0 to Spain to open the group stage. The winner of Costa Rica-Zambia in the final match of group play will claim third place in the group.

Zambia (Group C)

Zambia lost 5-0 to Spain in the second game of the group stage and are eliminated. They previously lost 5-0 to Japan. The winner of Zambia-Costa Rica in the final match of group play will claim third place in the group.