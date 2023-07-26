Who is advancing to the knockout stage of the 2023 Women’s World Cup

With the group stage at the 2023 women’s World Cup heading into the second and third matchdays, some teams have already booked a spot in the knockout stage. While their exact spot in the bracket won’t be known until the conclusion of the stage, they’ll be in the bracket no matter what happens in the final match. Here’s a look at the teams that will be participating in the round of 16 at the 2023 competition.

Spain (Group C)

Spain rolled through their first two matches in group play. They beat Costa Rica 3-0 and then beat Zambia 5-0 to clinch a spot in the knockout stage. If they tie or beat Japan, they will win the group. Spain was -20000 to advance out of the knockout stage when the tournament began.

Japan (Group C)

Japan beat Zambia 5-0 in their first match and then beat Costa Rica 2-0 in their second match to secure advancement. They trail Spain by one goal in goal differential and thus need a win in the final match to win the group. Spain was -400 to advance out of the knockout stage when the tournament began.