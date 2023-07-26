 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NASCAR odds: Breaking down race week lines for Sunday’s Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway

We go over the opening odds for this Sunday’s Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway.

By David Fucillo
A general view of racing during the NASCAR Cup Series Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway on April 02, 2023 in Richmond, Virginia. Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

NASCAR heads to the Richmond Raceway this weekend for the Cook Out 400. Qualifying will run on Saturday at 1:20 p.m. ET and the race will take place Sunday at 3 p.m. Both events will air on USA Network.

Martin Truex, Jr. comes into race week as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at +450 two weeks removed from winning the Crayon 301 in New Hampshire. He currently leads the regular season points race and has three wins on the season.

Kyle Larson follows with +500 odds. Last year, he won the pole for this race and this past spring he won the first Richmond race of the season. He has two wins plus a win in the All-Star Race this season and is seventh in the regular season points race with a projected fifth spot in the playoffs. Last week’s race-winner, Denny Hamlin, is next with +650 odds and last year’s first- and second-place finishers in this race, Kevin Harvick and Christopher Bell round out the top five at +750.

Last year in this race, Larson claimed the pole in qualifying and finished 14th on race day. Ross Chastain won the first stage and Joey Logano won the second stage before Harvick claimed the checkered flag. This past spring, Alex Bowman claimed the pole, William Byron and Denny Hamlin won the first two stages, and Larson claimed the checkered flag.

Here are the odds for all the drivers competing in Sunday’s 2023 Cook Out 400.

2023 Cook Out 400 odds

Driver Odds to win
Martin Truex Jr. +450
Kyle Larson +500
Denny Hamlin +650
Kevin Harvick +750
Christopher Bell +750
Kyle Busch +850
William Byron +900
Joey Logano +1200
Ross Chastain +1600
Chase Elliott +1600
Ryan Blaney +2200
Tyler Reddick +2800
Ty Gibbs +2800
Brad Keselowski +3000
Aric Almirola +4500
Alex Bowman +4500
Chris Buescher +5500
Bubba Wallace +5500
Daniel Suarez +6500
Chase Briscoe +7000
Ryan Preece +10000
Ryan Newman +10000
Austin Dillon +15000
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +20000
Justin Haley +25000
Erik Jones +25000
A.J. Allmendinger +25000
Michael McDowell +30000
Harrison Burton +30000
Austin Cindric +30000
Todd Gilliland +50000
Corey Lajoie +50000
Ty Dillon +100000
Noah Gragson +100000
JJ Yeley +100000
BJ McLeod +100000

