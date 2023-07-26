NASCAR odds: Breaking down race week lines for Sunday’s Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway

NASCAR heads to the Richmond Raceway this weekend for the Cook Out 400. Qualifying will run on Saturday at 1:20 p.m. ET and the race will take place Sunday at 3 p.m. Both events will air on USA Network.

Martin Truex, Jr. comes into race week as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at +450 two weeks removed from winning the Crayon 301 in New Hampshire. He currently leads the regular season points race and has three wins on the season.

Kyle Larson follows with +500 odds. Last year, he won the pole for this race and this past spring he won the first Richmond race of the season. He has two wins plus a win in the All-Star Race this season and is seventh in the regular season points race with a projected fifth spot in the playoffs. Last week’s race-winner, Denny Hamlin, is next with +650 odds and last year’s first- and second-place finishers in this race, Kevin Harvick and Christopher Bell round out the top five at +750.

Last year in this race, Larson claimed the pole in qualifying and finished 14th on race day. Ross Chastain won the first stage and Joey Logano won the second stage before Harvick claimed the checkered flag. This past spring, Alex Bowman claimed the pole, William Byron and Denny Hamlin won the first two stages, and Larson claimed the checkered flag.

Here are the odds for all the drivers competing in Sunday’s 2023 Cook Out 400.