Errol Spence Jr. vs. Terence Crawford odds: Who’s favored midway through fight week

Two of the world’s best pound-for-pound fighters will do battle this weekend as IBF, WBA, & WBC welterweight champion Errol “The Truth” Spence Jr. (28-0, 22 KOs) takes on WBO welterweight titleholder Terence “Bud” Crawford (39-0, 30 KOs).

2023 has been a great year for boxing, but this showdown on Saturday, July 29 can very well be a candidate for fight of the decade. The bout will take place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas as Showtime PPV is set to air it, with coverage beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

For Spence Jr. his journey began in 2012 after a successful amateur career that finished with a record of 135-12. The southpaw from Dallas, Texas has an unlimited arsenal of skill and technique. In 2017 he won his first title (IBF) following an eleventh-round TKO of Kell Brooks. In 2019, he defeated Shawn Porter by way of split decision, adding the WBC belt to his trophy case. In his most recent fight last April, the 33-year-old captured the WBA title with a big-time tenth-round TKO of Yordenia Ugas. The only thing missing for Spence Jr. is the WBO title and now he has the opportunity to seize it.

Crawford has held multiple titles across three weight divisions, with his first professional fight coming back in 2008. His first title victory was in 2014, a win over Ricky Burns earning him the WBO lightweight title. He then switched over to light welterweight in 2015, and by 2017 had secured the WBA, WBC, & IBF titles in that division. A ninth-round TKO of Jeff Horn in June 2018 solidified his welcome to 147 pounds, as he won the WBO welterweight title, a belt he has successfully defended six times. The 35-year-old has won all title defense bouts by way of knockout. David Khan, David Avanesyan, and David Benavidez Jr. are some of the names that have come victim to Crawford’s athletic skills in the boxing ring.

These two fighters have dominated the welterweight division and have been on a collision course for quite some time.

Let’s take a look at some of the opening odds and methods of victory for this bout. All odds/lines come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Current odds for Errol Spence Jr. vs. Terence Crawford

Odds to win

Spence Jr: +120

Crawford: -150

Total rounds

Over 10.5: -270

Under 10.5: +190

To go the distance

Yes: -205

No: +150

Fight outcome

Spence Jr decision or technical decision: +225

Spence Jr KO/TKO/DQ: +500

Draw: +1400

Crawford decision or technical decision: +180

Crawford KO/TKO/DQ: +270