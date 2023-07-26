How to watch Australia vs. Nigeria in 2023 World Cup group stage

The 2023 women’s World Cup rolls on with action from Group B on Thursday, July 27 as Australia will face Nigeria.

Australia, one of the co-host nations, can take the lead in the group with a victory, as they beat Ireland 1-0 in the opening match. Meanwhile, Nigeria held on for a draw against Canada in its first match, and they are now third in the group with one point.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Australia is favored to win this match with -220 odds on the three-way moneyline. The draw is listed at +300 with a Nigeria win checking in at longshot +600 odds.

Australia vs. Nigeria

Date: Thursday, July 27

Start time: 6 a.m. ET

TV channel: FS1, Universo

Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App, Peacock

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live, through the Fox Sports App, or on Peacock. However, keep in mind that you will require a cable login to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.