How to watch Australia vs. Nigeria in 2023 World Cup group stage

Australia and Nigeria face off on Thursday, July 27. We provide live stream and TV info for the group stage matchup in the 2023 World Cup.

By Spencer Limbach
Nigeria v Canada: Group B - FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia &amp; New Zealand 2023 Photo by Elsa - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

The 2023 women’s World Cup rolls on with action from Group B on Thursday, July 27 as Australia will face Nigeria.

Australia, one of the co-host nations, can take the lead in the group with a victory, as they beat Ireland 1-0 in the opening match. Meanwhile, Nigeria held on for a draw against Canada in its first match, and they are now third in the group with one point.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Australia is favored to win this match with -220 odds on the three-way moneyline. The draw is listed at +300 with a Nigeria win checking in at longshot +600 odds.

Australia vs. Nigeria

Date: Thursday, July 27
Start time: 6 a.m. ET
TV channel: FS1, Universo
Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App, Peacock

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live, through the Fox Sports App, or on Peacock. However, keep in mind that you will require a cable login to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

