How to watch Portugal vs. Vietnam in 2023 World Cup group stage

Portugal and Vietnam will both look for their first FIFA women’s World Cup points as they face off in Group E play early Thursday morning. Both teams are coming off losses to the Netherlands and the USA, respectively, but will be looking to bounce back against each other and get their first-ever result in their debut WWC.

Kickoff is slated for 3:30 a.m. ET and you can watch all the action on FS1 or via livestream on Fox Sports Live and the Fox Sports App.

The Portuguese are heavy favorites to win this matchup, coming in at -650 on the board at DraftKings Sportsbook while Vietnam are the underdogs at +2500. A draw is priced at +600, though all signs point to Portugal being able to come away with a comfortable win in this one.

Portugal vs. Vietnam

Date: Thursday, July 27

Start time: 3:30 a.m. ET

TV channel: FS1, Universo

Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App, Peacock

If you aren't around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live, through the Fox Sports App, or on Peacock.