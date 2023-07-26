Australia vs. Nigeria picks, predictions in 2023 World Cup group stage

No. 10 Australia will look to take over the top spot in Group B as they face off against No. 40 Nigeria early Thursday morning. The Matildas are fresh off a 1-0 win over Ireland in their group stage opener while the Super Falcons held Canada to a scoreless draw to steal a point in their first match.

Kickoff is set for 6 a.m. ET from Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane with the action being shown on FS1. You can also catch a livestream on Foxsports.com and the Fox Sports App if the TV broadcast isn’t an option for you.

Here’s everything you need to know for the match, along with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Australia v. Nigeria

Date: Thursday, July 27

Time: 6 a.m. ET

TV Channel: FS1, Universo

Live stream: Foxsports.com, Fox Sports App, Peacock

Odds, picks & predictions

Australia: -230

Draw: +310

Nigeria: +600

Moneyline pick: Australia -230

The co-hosts will look to put in a better performance in their second match after narrowly getting the win over underdogs Ireland in their first outing. The lone goal in the 1-0 win came courtesy of Arsenal defender Steph Catley, who converted a penalty kick in the 52nd minute.

Nigeria kept a clean sheet against the Canadian side in their opener, earning a point as they sit in third place in the group. A win over Australia, although unlikely, would catapult them into the top two with just one match left to play.

The Matildas are favored to win for a reason and they’ll come out with a little extra urgency knowing they can clinch a spot in the knockout rounds with a win. Despite missing prolific goalscorer Sam Kerr for at least one more game with a calf injury, take Australia to get all three points over the Nigerian side.