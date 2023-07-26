Portugal vs. Vietnam picks, predictions in 2023 World Cup group stage

Portugal and Vietnam will face off in their second match of the group stage early Thursday morning at the 2023 FIFA women’s World Cup. Both sides are coming off losses to the USA and the Netherlands, respectively, and will look to get back on track with a win or draw to at least get a point on the board. Kickoff is set for 3:30 a.m. ET from Waikato Stadium in New Zealand. You can catch all the action on FS1 or via livestream on foxsports.com or the Fox Sports App.

Here’s everything you need to know for the match, along with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Portugal v. Vietnam

Date: Thursday, July 27

Time: 3:30 a.m. ET

TV Channel: FS1, Universo

Live stream: Foxsports.com, Fox Sports App, Peacock

Odds, picks & predictions

Portugal: -700

Draw: +600

Vietnam: +2800

Moneyline pick: Portugal -700

Despite being outshot and out-possessed by the Orange Lionesses, Portugal held the Netherlands to a 1-0 score in their group stage opener as they narrowly missed out on a result. They’ll look to regroup and put in another solid performance but take all three points this time as they face off against No. 32 Vietnam.

The Vietnamese side is coming off a 3-0 loss to the defending champions USA in their opener. Failing to log a single shot on the night, the USWNT controlled possession 66-34 while notching 28 total shots in the rout. The bright spot for Vietnam was when goalkeeper Tran Thi Kim Thanh kept Alex Morgan from converting from the penalty spot, bringing a little life back into the team as they hoped to keep the reigning title holders at bay.

These two World Cup debutants will both look to leave the match on good footing as the group stage nears its end. While Vietnam may put up a decent fight, expect them to struggle against a Portugal side that held England to a clean sheet and took down Ukraine in pre-tournament friendlies. Take the Portuguese to win.