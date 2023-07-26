 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch USWNT vs. Netherlands in 2023 World Cup group stage

USA and Netherlands face off on Wednesday, July 26. We provide live stream and TV info for the group stage matchup in the 2023 World Cup.

By Henry Palattella
USA forward Sophia Smith is congratulated by teammates after celebrates scoring her team’s first goal during the Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women’s World Cup Group E football match between the United States and Vietnam at Eden Park in Auckland on July 22, 2023. Photo by SAEED KHAN/AFP via Getty Images

The USWNT will look to solidify their position in the group stage on Wednesday, July 26 when they take on the Netherlands in a rematch of the 2019 tournament final. Kickoff is set for 9 p.m. ET.

The Americans opened the tournament with a 3-0 win over Vietnam in match that they controlled from start to finish. The Netherlands opened the tournament with a 1-0 win over Portugal behind a goal from Stefanie van der Gragt in the 13th minute.

The last time these two teams faced off, USWNT picked up a win in the Olympics in a penalty shootout after they played to a 2-2 draw. The Netherlands have only won one of its 10 matchups against the United States.

The United States are -150 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the Netherlands are +475 underdogs. They’re at +260 to draw.

USA vs. Netherlands

Date: Wednesday, July 26
Start time: 9 p.m.
TV channel: Fox, Telemundo
Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App, Peacock

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live, through the Fox Sports App, or on Peacock. However, keep in mind that you will require a cable login to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

