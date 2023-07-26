How to watch USWNT vs. Netherlands in 2023 World Cup group stage

The USWNT will look to solidify their position in the group stage on Wednesday, July 26 when they take on the Netherlands in a rematch of the 2019 tournament final. Kickoff is set for 9 p.m. ET.

The Americans opened the tournament with a 3-0 win over Vietnam in match that they controlled from start to finish. The Netherlands opened the tournament with a 1-0 win over Portugal behind a goal from Stefanie van der Gragt in the 13th minute.

The last time these two teams faced off, USWNT picked up a win in the Olympics in a penalty shootout after they played to a 2-2 draw. The Netherlands have only won one of its 10 matchups against the United States.

The United States are -150 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the Netherlands are +475 underdogs. They’re at +260 to draw.

USA vs. Netherlands

Date: Wednesday, July 26

Start time: 9 p.m.

TV channel: Fox, Telemundo

Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App, Peacock

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live, through the Fox Sports App, or on Peacock. However, keep in mind that you will require a cable login to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.