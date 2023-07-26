 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch Canada vs. Ireland in 2023 World Cup group stage

Canada and Ireland face off on Wednesday, July 26. We provide live stream and TV info for the group stage matchup in the 2023 World Cup.

By Henry Palattella
Canada Julia Grosso in action, kicks the ball vs Nigeria during a Group B match at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium. Melbourne, Australia Set Number: X164383 TK1

After opening the women’s World Cup with a bit of a dud against Nigeria, Canada will look to finally get in the win column when it takes on Ireland at 8 a.m. ET on Wednesday, July 26.

While the Canadians had 68% percentage with 16 shots against Nigeria, they failed to find the back of the net in a bit of a disappointing result. The same can be said for Ireland, who opened the match with a 1-0 loss to Australia, which means they’ll need at least a draw to avoid elimination.

Canada is a slight -150 moneyline favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, while Ireland is a +500 underdog. The sides are priced at +250 to draw.

Canada vs. Ireland

Date: Wednesday, July 26
Start time: 8 a.m. ET
TV channel: FS1, Universo
Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App, Peacock

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live, through the Fox Sports App, or on Peacock. However, keep in mind that you will require a cable login to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

