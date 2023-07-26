How to watch Canada vs. Ireland in 2023 World Cup group stage

After opening the women’s World Cup with a bit of a dud against Nigeria, Canada will look to finally get in the win column when it takes on Ireland at 8 a.m. ET on Wednesday, July 26.

While the Canadians had 68% percentage with 16 shots against Nigeria, they failed to find the back of the net in a bit of a disappointing result. The same can be said for Ireland, who opened the match with a 1-0 loss to Australia, which means they’ll need at least a draw to avoid elimination.

Canada is a slight -150 moneyline favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, while Ireland is a +500 underdog. The sides are priced at +250 to draw.

Canada vs. Ireland

Date: Wednesday, July 26

Start time: 8 a.m. ET

TV channel: FS1, Universo

Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App, Peacock

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live, through the Fox Sports App, or on Peacock. However, keep in mind that you will require a cable login to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.