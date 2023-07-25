Spectacularly bad Red Sox base-running leads to first triple play of 2023

Sometimes, triple plays are just a confluence of bad luck, a ball hit in the exact wrong place at the exact wrong time. Other times, however, an offense manages to really, really earn all three outs — and the latter was the case at Fenway Park on Tuesday night.

The Boston Red Sox led the Atlanta Braves, 2-1, and were looking to add to it with two men on and no one out in the bottom of the third inning. Triston Casas looped a soft fly ball out to relatively shallow center — not a can of corn, exactly, but certainly not too tough a play for an outfielder the caliber of Braves center fielder Michael Harris II.

... or so it appeared to literally everyone in the ballpark save for the runner on first, Red Sox outfielder Adam Duvall. Cue the Yakety Sax:

For reasons that boggle the mind, Duvall — despite having the entire play right in front of him — reacts as though Casas’ fly ball is about to drop, even taking a step or two toward second base while Harris II was actively making the catch. Masataka Yoshida didn’t exactly cover himself in glory here either — you need to have better awareness if you’re going to risk making the last out of an inning at third base — but you can almost understand why he took off when he saw Harris II throwing behind him to first base.

For those keeping score at home, that’s an 8-3-5 putout on your scorecards — only the second such play in the history of the sport. (The only other team to pull it off? Ironically enough, the 1884 Boston Beaneaters, the franchise that would later become the Braves.) It’s also the first triple play of the 2023 season and the 735th in Major League history.