MLB trade tracker: All the latest moves ahead of Aug. 1 deadline as Dodgers add Kiké Hernández

MLB’s silly season is officially upon us. The 2023 trade deadline is set for 6 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Aug. 1 — less than one week away — and there’s no telling how much chaos might go down between now and then. For starters, the best player in the league might be on the move: The Los Angeles Angels get less likely to deal Shohei Ohtani with every win, but there’s at least a chance that baseball’s unicorn finds himself on a new team for the stretch run.

But Ohtani’s name isn’t the only one that figures to be bandied about in the coming days. This deadline season has a little bit of everything, from All-Star arms — Lucas Giolito of the Chicago White Sox, Marcus Stroman of the Chicago Cubs — to productive hitters like Chicago’s Cody Bellinger and Washington’s Jeimer Candelario. And with seemingly every team still at least on the fringes of Wild Card contention, the trade possibilities are endless.

To help you keep track of it all, we’ll be right on top of all the moves that happen before the clock strikes 6 p.m. ET. The trade tracker below will stay updated in real time, so check back often to stay up to date.

2023 MLB trade deadline tracker

July 25

Dodgers acquire UTIL Kiké Hernández

This certainly won’t be the last move the Los Angeles Dodgers make before the deadline, but with needs at both middle infield spots (and for a right-handed bat in their lefty-heavy outfield) L.A. has turned to an old friend: Boston Red Sox utility man Kiké Hernández, who called Dodger Stadium home for six years from 2015 to 2020.

The Dodgers acquired IF/OF Kiké Hernández and cash from the Red Sox in exchange for RHPs Nick Robertson and Justin Hagenman. — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) July 25, 2023

Miami Marlins acquire LHP Jose Castillo

Miami added some bullpen depth on Tuesday, acquiring the 27-year-old lefty Castillo from the San Diego Padres.

Miami today acquired LHP Jose Castillo from San Diego in exchange for cash considerations and optioned him to Triple-A Jacksonville. — Marlins Communications (@MarlinsComms) July 25, 2023

July 24

Atlanta Braves acquire LHP Taylor Hearn, RHP Pierce Johnson

Bullpen depth is just about the only potential exhaust port in the Death Star that is the 2023 Braves, and GM Alex Anthopoulos has wasted no time addressing it. Atlanta swung a deal for former Colorado Rockies closer Pierce Johnson, then acquired lefty Taylor Hearn from the Texas Rangers for cash considerations.

July 19

Baltimore Orioles acquire RHP Shintaro Fujinami

Nearly two weeks out from the deadline, we have our first action: The O’s have reached a deal with the Oakland A’s for hard-throwing (and occasionally erratic) reliever Shintaro Fujinami.