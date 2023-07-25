Lionel Messi odds to lead MLS in goals for 2023 season turning into silly bet

If you thought Lionel Messi was just going to sit on the beach and collect checks when he joined Inter Miami, think again. The Argentina superstar might be doing that in his spare time but on the pitch, he remains a dominant force the North American club scene hasn’t witnessed.

In Tuesday’s Leagues Cup match against MLS side Atlanta United, Messi got his first start. And 20 minutes in, he already had two goals. Add in his debut winner and Messi has three goals in under 90 minutes, which is the typical game.

GO OFF, LEO MESSI.



A 20-minute brace for @InterMiamiCF's star man. pic.twitter.com/vzrDobOFRc — Major League Soccer (@MLS) July 26, 2023

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Messi is listed at +4000 to lead Major League Soccer in goals scored this season. The current leader, Nashville SC midfielder Hany Mukhtar, has 13 goals. Inter Miami has 12 MLS games remaining, and we can assume Messi will play in at least 10 of them. If he averages at least two goals a game, he’ll be at 20 and have a fighting chance at being the league leader. Given his dominance, he might have more than two per game.

One factor potentially working against Messi will be colder weather late in the season. He’s rarely had to play in harsh conditions in Europe, with Spain and France having fairly mild temperatures throughout the year. Perhaps the colder air will be the only thing that can really slow him down in North America.