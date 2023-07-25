Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh lied to NCAA investigators when discussing bringing two recruits to an Ann Arbor diner.

His penalty for Fake Perjury to NCAA investigators that have no legal authority or the ability to have witnesses under oath? A mere four-game suspension, according to Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports.

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh and the NCAA are working toward a negotiated resolution that is expected to see him suspended four games this season in penalties stemming from alleged false statements he originally made to investigators, sources tell Yahoo Sports.

This is the New Era of Big Time College Sports, and the once-famous NCAA Enforcement Division now looks more like a Pinkerton Mafia more than ever. They simply don’t have the power to enforce the fines for which they became famous. Being caught red-handed, and make no mistake they’ve got Harbaugh dead-to-rights, means just a three-quarters non-conference suspension. No show-cause penalty, no season-long sideline ban, no apology tour.

The teeth of what Indianapolis could do to enforce the rules just isn’t there anymore. And I can personally attest that back in the day, the NCAA could scare the hell out of you and jeopardize your career. But until there is some clarity from the federal government about how college sports will look going forward, you can expect more mealy-mouthed punishments that plea-bargain away real penalties.

College sports, particularly Power Five FBS football, basically has very limited oversight at best as of right now. And this story should play out again and again until some reforms are agreed to by all parties, or Congress creates legislation.

The four games Harbaugh will miss?

September 2 vs. ECU

September 9 vs. UNLV

September 16 vs. Bowling Green

September 23 vs. Rutgers

The one conference game on that list is Rutgers, who Michigan beat 52-17 last year. The Wolverines have won eight straight in the series by a combined score of 376-109.

This is what it’s come to for Indianapolis, as they have the enforcement power of a crossing guard with an orange vest. Oh, how the mighty have fallen.