How to watch Inter Miami vs. Atlanta United on TV and via live stream

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami will continue Leagues Cup action Tuesday when they host Atlanta United. You can catch all the action via livestream on MLS Season Pass, either on the Apple TV app or via a web browser at tv.apple.com.

Messi’s debut against Cruz Azul went about as well as anyone could’ve imagined, with the Argentina star coming off the bench and eventually scoring the game-winning goal on a free kick in stoppage time. We’ll see if Messi once again comes off the bench or gets the start. Sergio Busquets should also be in action for Inter Miami. We’ll see if Inter Miami’s peripheral players have more chemistry with Messi after getting some more time to train with him.

Here’s how fans can catch all the action from Tuesday’s match.

Inter Miami vs. Atlanta United

Date: Tuesday, July 25

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: N/A

Livestream: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and tv.apple.com