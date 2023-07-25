Inter Miami vs. Atlanta United: Picks, predictions, how to watch Leagues Cup match

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami will be back in action Tuesday in the Leagues Cup when they face fellow MLS side Atlanta United. Messi scored the game-winning goal in his debut match with his new club, so it’ll be interesting to see if he can build on that showing. Messi came off the bench in that match, and we’ll see how Inter Miami use him in this one. This match will once again take place at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale.

Let’s take a closer look at Tuesday’s match, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Inter Miami v. Atlanta United

Date: Tuesday, July 25

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: N/A

Live stream: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and tv.apple.com

Odds, picks & predictions

Inter Miami: +120

Draw: +265

Atlanta United: +205

Moneyline pick: Inter Miami +120

This might be buying too much into the Messi hype, but he’s only going to get more comfortable with his teammates as he keeps playing with them. Inter Miami’s peripheral players are also going to adjust to Messi’s game and get better. Sergio Busquets looked better than expected in his club debut, and more reinforcements are reportedly coming. This is essentially another tune-up game for Messi and company.

Atlanta United have lost their last two matches and three of their last five. They do have a talented forward in Tyler Wolff, but it’s hard to pick them with Inter Miami riding high on confidence. Take the home side to grab the win here.