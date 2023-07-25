 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch Wrexham soccer on TV and via live stream for club friendly vs. Manchester United

Here’s where you can watch Wrexham AFC in Tuesday’s friendly against Manchester United.

By Chinmay Vaidya

Wrexham v Los Angeles Galaxy II - Pre-Season Friendly
Wrexham AFC react after scoring a goal during the second half of a pre-season friendly match against the LA Galaxy II at Dignity Health Sports Park on July 22, 2023 in Carson, California.
Wrexham AFC, the subject of Hulu’s “Welcome to Wrexham” series, will conclude their USA tour Tuesday with the final club friendly against Manchester United. Wrexham are 1-1 on their tour so far, dropping the opener to Chelsea before beating the reserve LA Galaxy squad. We’ll see if they can end their USA campaign on a good note against one of the top clubs in Premier League history. This match will take place at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego.

Here’s how fans can catch all the action from this club friendly.

Wrexham AFC vs. Manchester United

Date: Tuesday, January 25
Time: 10:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: ESPN 2
Livestream: ESPN+

If you’re not around a TV screen, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the games.

