Picks, predictions for Blue Jays vs. Dodgers on Tuesday, July 25

The Toronto Blue Jays (56-46) and the Los Angeles Dodgers (57-42) will play the second game of their three-game series on Tuesday, July 25. First pitch from Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California is set for 10:10 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN+. Toronto will start Chris Bassitt (10-5, 3.92 ERA), while L.A. counters with Julio Urias (7-6, 5.02 ERA).

The Dodgers are the -140 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Blue Jays are the +120 underdogs, and the run total is set at nine.

Blue Jays-Dodgers picks: Tuesday, July 25

Injury report

Blue Jays

Day-to-day: C Danny Jansen (forearm)

Dodgers

Day-to-day: DH J.D. Martinez (hamstring)

Out: SP Clayton Kershaw (shoulder), OF Jake Marisnick (hamstring)

Starting pitchers

Chris Bassitt vs. Julio Urias

Bassitt will start his 22nd game of the season. He has been shaky this season but has earned a win in consecutive outings. Most recently, Bassitt pitched six shutout innings against the San Diego Padres. He allowed only four hits while walking one and striking out five.

Urias takes the mound for the 15th time this year. He has struggled with his consistency as two starts ago, he shut out the New York Mets over six innings but got crushed by the Baltimore Orioles his last time out. Urias lasted only five innings and was tagged for eight earned runs on eight hits. He struck out and walked two for his sixth loss of the season.

Over/Under pick

These teams combined for nine runs in an extra-inning contest to begin the series on Monday. Toronto has scored at least four runs in three straight games and four of its last five. Los Angeles has tallied at least three runs in seven straight and is two games removed from scoring 16 against the Texas Rangers.

Pick: Over 9

Moneyline pick

The Blue Jays picked up the extra-inning win on Monday, marking their second consecutive victory. This is a tough one to call because I think the Dodgers are the better team, but Urias hasn’t been helping them out on the mound. Barring Bassitt blowing up on the mound, Toronto should pick up a big win on Tuesday.

Pick: Blue Jays