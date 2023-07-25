Picks, predictions for Cubs vs. White Sox on Tuesday, July 25

Normally, the Crosstown Rivalry between the Cubs and White Sox is one of the best series in baseball. That said, this year’s version lacks the juice of year’s prior, as both the Cubs (48-51) and White Sox (41-60) are destined towards being sellers at the MLB Trade Deadline. But before then, they’ll open their series with the Cubs’ Kyle Hendricks (3-4, 3.38 ERA) taking on the White Sox Michael Kopech (4-8, 4.29 ERA). First pitch is set for 8:10 p.m.

The Cubs are -115 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the White Sox are slight -105 underdogs. The total is set at 9.

Cubs-White Sox picks: Tuesday, July 25

Injury report

Cubs

Out: INF Nick Madrigal (right hamstring tightness), RP Brad Boxberger (right forearm strain), RP Brandon Hughes (left knee inflammation), SP Adrian Sampson (right knee)

White Sox

Out: RP Garrett Crochet (left shoulder inflammation), SP Mike Clevinger (right biceps inflammation), RP Liam Hendriks (right elbow inflammation), 3B Yoan Moncada (lower back inflammation)

Starting pitchers

Kyle Hendricks vs. Michael Kopech

Hendricks has put together a stellar bounce-back season this year, and could end up on the move because of it (if the Cubs decide to sell, that is). The 33-year-old is coming off a strong start against the Nationals where he allowed one run in six innings with five strikeouts. He’s recorded exactly five strikeouts in each of his last four starts, and has gone at least 5 2/3 innings in three of those four starts. He’s 1-6 with with a 4.83 ERA in 11 starts (59 2/3 innings) in his career against the White Sox.

After failing to get out of the first inning in his first start of the second half, Kopech bounced back his last time out, allowing one run over 5 2/3 innings against the Mets despite allowing four walks for the fourth time in his last five starts. Kopech, who missed about 2 1/2 weeks with a shoulder injury, has pitched better since the start of May (3.24 ERA in 66 2/3 innings) and has allowed three runs or fewer in five of his last seven starts.

Over/Under pick

Kopech and Hendricks are coming off strong starts, which has me leaning towards the under. While Kopech is still a bit volatile, I’m exepecting him and Hendricks to trade zeroes against a pair of inconsistent offenses.

Pick: Under 9

Moneyline pick

I like the Cubs. They’ve got the better pitcher on the mound, and now have the better offense thanks to the return of Dansby Swanson. They pick up the win in what could be Hendricks’ last home start as a Cub.

Pick: Cubs