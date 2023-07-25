Picks, predictions for Rangers vs. Astros on Tuesday, July 25

After a walk-off win over their intrastate rival in Monday’s series opener, the streaking Houston Astros (57-44) look to inch one game closer to the Texas Rangers (59-42) in the AL West on Tuesday night. First pitch of game two of this three-game set is scheduled for 8:10 p.m. ET at Minute Maid Park. Reliever Yerry Rodriguez (0-0, 5.06 ERA) will serve as the opener for Texas, while Houston sends rookie J.P. France (5-3, 3.13) to the mound.

The Astros enter as -145 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Rangers at +125. The run total is set at 9.

Rangers-Astros picks: Tuesday, July 25

Injury report

Rangers

Day to day: OF Adolis Garcia (hand)

Out: RP Josh Sborz (biceps), SS Corey Seager (thumb)

Astros

Out: 2B Jose Altuve (oblique)

Starting pitchers

Yerry Rodriguez vs. J.P. France

With the Rangers looking to give Nathan Eovaldi some extra rest given his heavy workload so far this season, Rodriguez will serve as the opener in what figures to be a bullpen game for Texas. This will be the hard-throwing righty’s first start of the season and his first appearance since allowing three runs on four hits over two innings against the Kansas City Royals in late June. Rookie lefty Cody Bradford (2-1, 4.78 ERA) will reportedly follow Rodriguez and pitch the bulk of the middle innings.

France has been a god-send after injuries to Luis Garcia and Jose Urquidy thrust him into the rotation earlier this season. The rookie has gone at least six innings in nine of his 13 starts, allowing more than three runs just twice. He dominated the Oakland Athletics last time out, spinning seven innings of one-run ball.

Over/Under pick

Yesterday’s game ended in a 10-9 final, and we should expect to see some offensive fireworks again on Tuesday night. The combination of Rodriguez, Bradford and the rest of Texas’ bottom-five bullpen doesn’t inspire a ton of confidence against an Astros team that just welcomed Yordan Alvarez back, while the Rangers have cleared this over in each of their last four games. Texas should be able to get to France enough to get us over the number.

Pick: Over 9

Moneyline pick

France just keeps on finding ways to work deep into games, and I have far more confidence in him than I do Bradford and the rest of the Rangers bullpen. With the way Chas McCormick, Kyle Tucker and Co. are swinging the bat, I’m backing Houston in this spot.

Pick: Astros